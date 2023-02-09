Police arrest drug peddler in Baramulla

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A Police party led by SHO Police Station Boniyar under the supervision of SDPO Uri Showkat Ali arrested a drug peddler at Nowshera, Boniyar. During checking, 105 grams of charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Tahir Ahmad Naikoo son of Abdul Rehman Naikoo resident of Javind Nowshera, Boniyar. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Boniyar and investigation has been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.