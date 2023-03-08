Police arrest drug peddler in Budgam

Budgam: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Budgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party of police station Magam during naka checking at Badran Crossing intercepted a vehicle (Load Carrier) bearing registration number JK04G-3637 driven by one person identified as Farooq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Badran. During the search, officers were able to recover 250 grams of Charas-like substance from the vehicle. The accused driver involved in the commission of the crime was arrested on the spot. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized.