Police arrest drug peddler in Handwara | Poppy cultivation destroyed at several places in Kashmir

“On search, about 200 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Lone @Raina son of Gh Mohi-Ud-Din Lone resident of Tujar Sopore. He has been shifted to Police Station,” the press note said.

Meanwhile, in Awantipora, a special drive against illegal poppy cultivation was carried out in various villages of Sub Division Awantipora, Tral and Pampore and destroyed poppy cultivation spread on over 18 kanals of land.