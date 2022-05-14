Police arrest drug peddler in Handwara | Poppy cultivation destroyed at several places in Kashmir

Srinagar: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Handwara and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police press note said a police party from Police Post Chogul during patrolling at Wahipora on Sopore-Kupwara highway arrested one person who attempted to escape on seeing the police party in suspicious manner.
“On search, about 200 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Lone @Raina son of Gh Mohi-Ud-Din Lone resident of Tujar Sopore. He has been shifted to Police Station,” the press note said.
Meanwhile, in Awantipora, a special drive against illegal poppy cultivation was carried out in various villages of Sub Division Awantipora, Tral and Pampore and destroyed poppy cultivation spread on over 18 kanals of land.
A police team headed by SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti- JKPS along with Executive Magistrate, SHO PS Awantipora and officials of Revenue department destroyed illegal poppy cultivation spread on three kanals of land at Bahu, Awantipora.
Another team of Police led by SHO PS Pampore along with officials of Revenue and Excise department destroyed illegal poppy cultivation spread on five kanals of land at Samboora.