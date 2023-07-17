Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

Kulgam: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Kulgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party of PS Qazigund at a checkpoint established near Emergency Hospital Qazigund intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Vijay Kumar resident of RS Pora Jammu. During the search, officers were able to recover 7.5 Kgs of Poppy Straw concealed in a nylon bag from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 148/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Qazigund and an investigation has been initiated.

"We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law," police said.