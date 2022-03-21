Police arrest drug peddler in Kupwara

Srinagar: The Police have arrested a drug peddler in Kupwara and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Acting on specific input, a police party led by SHO Kupwara under apprehended a drug peddler identified as Aadil Hussain Bhat son of Ab Majid Bhat resident of Gonipora, Hyhama from Chalgund area.
During checking, officers were able to recover 300 grams of charas like substance from his possession.
During questioning, Aadil disclosed that he was on way to Kupwara to sell the drugs in the area. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
A case FIR No. 58/2022 has been registered at Police Station Kupwara and further investigation was set into motion.