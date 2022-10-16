Police arrest drug peddler in Pulwama

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to curb the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Pulwama and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
The action followed a specific information received by Police Station Pulwama that one person namely Mohd Yousuf Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohudin Shiekh resident of Chandgham Pulwama has indulged in drug peddling and hoarded a huge quantity of narcotic substance in his residential house.
On receipt of this information, a Police party of PS Pulwama along with the Magistrate raided the specific location. During the search, 45Kgs of poppy straw was recovered from the cow shed of the accused person. He has also been arrested and shifted to PS where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, case vide FIR No. 298/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Pulwama and further investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.