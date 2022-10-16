Police arrest drug peddler in Pulwama

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to curb the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Pulwama and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

The action followed a specific information received by Police Station Pulwama that one person namely Mohd Yousuf Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohudin Shiekh resident of Chandgham Pulwama has indulged in drug peddling and hoarded a huge quantity of narcotic substance in his residential house.

On receipt of this information, a Police party of PS Pulwama along with the Magistrate raided the specific location. During the search, 45Kgs of poppy straw was recovered from the cow shed of the accused person. He has also been arrested and shifted to PS where he remains in custody.