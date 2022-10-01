Police arrest journalist in case of rape, blackmailing, extortion

“The accused also took her gold ornaments in course of blackmailing her,” police said. “Pertinent to mention the lady was a student in an institution in central Kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime.”

A Case under FIR no 50/22 in sections 376,384,506 of IPC has been registered in Women Police Station Srinagar District.

Police said that investigation is undergoing in the case to unearth more facts and some more allegations made by the victim in this case. Keeping in view the heinous nature of the crime, Police said, a SIT has been constituted headed by Owais Wani Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters and comprising of Sleet Shah DySP/Police Component , Khalida Parveen, Station House Officer women Police Station and Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Yousuf Shah as members.

“Srinagar Police assures all its citizens that crime against Women will not be tolerated at all and stringent punishment will be given to those involved,” police.

A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that Nadu was remanded to seven days police custody. He said the statement of girl under 164 CrPC was recorded before the judge on Saturday.

Pertinently, under 164 CrPC, any Metropolitan Magistrate or Judicial Magistrate may, whether or not he has jurisdiction in the case, record any confession or statement made to him in the course of an investigation under this Chapter or under any other law for the time being in force, or at any time afterwards before the commencement of the inquiry or trial.