Police arrest notorious drug peddler in Sopore

Srinagar: Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler in Sopore and recovered huge quantity of contraband substance from his possession.
A police party of PS Dangiwacha at a checkpoint established at Bahrampora intercepted a person identified as Gulzar Ahmad Zargar @Sheeda.
During checking, officers were able to recover 1.196 Kgs of Charas from his possession. During questioning, he disclosed that he was on way to Rafiabad to sell the drugs in the area. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
A case vide FIR No. 30/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Dangiwacha and further investigation set into motion.
Police said their consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that “we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”