Police arrests 3 drug peddlers in Ganderbal, Kulgam

Srinagar: Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Ganderbal&Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In a statement the police said that in Ganderbal, “acting on specific information, officers at a checkpoint established in Lar area intercepted a vehicle (Skoda) bearing registration number DL4CNA-3705 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Muneer Ahmad Khan son of GhulamNabi Khan resident of PethSerchGanderbal and Farhad Ahmad Khan son of Ameer Ahmad Khan resident of Gutlibagh, Ganderbal. During checking of the vehicle in presence of Executive Magistrate, 76gms of Heroin was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 36/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Lar and investigation has been initiated.