Police arrests 3 drug peddlers in Ganderbal, Kulgam

Srinagar: Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Ganderbal&Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In a statement the police said that in Ganderbal, “acting on specific information, officers at a checkpoint established in Lar area intercepted a vehicle (Skoda) bearing registration number DL4CNA-3705 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Muneer Ahmad Khan son of GhulamNabi Khan resident of PethSerchGanderbal and Farhad Ahmad Khan son of Ameer Ahmad Khan resident of Gutlibagh, Ganderbal. During checking of the vehicle in presence of Executive Magistrate, 76gms of Heroin was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 36/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Lar and investigation has been initiated.
In Kulgam, “officers from Police Station Qazigund under the supervision of SDPO Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Bonigam intercepted two persons identified as Balwan Singh son of Uttam Singh resident of JonubataDharUdhampur and Reyaz Ahmad Dar son of GullMohd Dar resident of Churat. During checking, officers were able to recover 700 grams of Charas and 32 Bottles of illicit Liquor from their possession. However both the accused persons tried to flee from the spot, but the accused Balwan Singh was apprehended tactfully & the accused Reyaz Ahmad Dar managed to escape from the spot. Efforts are on to effect his arrest, while the accused Balwan Singh has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody,” to said.
Accordingly, a case FIR Number 163/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.