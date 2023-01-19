Police ask people to stay alert after IED recovery in Rajouri

Rajouri: Day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered by Jammu and Kashmir police in Kheora area of Rajouri town, an advisory has been issued for general public where as a high level investigation by different intelligence agencies has been kick started.
Official sources said that teams of different intelligence agencies visited the site where IED was recovered and later defused it on Tuesday evening.
“Investigation into the matter has also been started and different aspects are being looked into so that this case of planting an IED is solved at the earliest,” official sources said.
They added, “ The recovered material is under technical examination and so far it has been found that the device was fitted inside a school tiffin box and the IED was both timer-based as well as pressure-based.”
Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district issued an advisory for general public and especially shopkeepers and street vendors who have been asked to remain alert.
“We have advised people especially shopkeepers and street vendors to stay extra cautious and to inform police control room in case they see any suspicious object,” Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma said.
He also informed that helpline numbers of police that include phone numbers of officers as well as of police control room have been shared with people so that they can share information in time.
Alongside, police vehicles fitted with Public Address System also patrolled different areas in the district and appealed people to stay alert and to keep an eye on things around.
“You are requested to be extra cautious and to share information with police control room in case there is any suspicious object,” the police vehicles can be heard appealing people.