Police attach properties of drug peddlers in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police attached a three-storey residential house and a vehicle belonging to drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in Pulwama on Tuesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the three-storey residential house on land measuring 2.1 marlas valued at approximately Rs 18.17 lakh located in village Naina Batapora, Pulwama belonging to drug peddlers Bashir Ahmad Tramboo and his wife of Naina Batapora, Pulwama had been attached.

It said that the house was linked to case FIR No 79/2022 under Section 8/15 and 185/2022 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Litter and FIR No 81/2022 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Litter.

The statement said that the investigation proved that the immovable property was raised and used for Illicit trafficking by the drug peddler.

It said that in a separate FIR of Police Station Pulwama, the Police attached a vehicle (JK02AW 4505) belonging to a drug peddler Muhammad Yousuf Bhat of Gusoo Pulwama.