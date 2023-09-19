Police attach properties of drug peddlers in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police attached a three-storey residential house and a vehicle belonging to drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in Pulwama on Tuesday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the three-storey residential house on land measuring 2.1 marlas valued at approximately Rs 18.17 lakh located in village Naina Batapora, Pulwama belonging to drug peddlers Bashir Ahmad Tramboo and his wife of Naina Batapora, Pulwama had been attached.
It said that the house was linked to case FIR No 79/2022 under Section 8/15 and 185/2022 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Litter and FIR No 81/2022 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Litter.
The statement said that the investigation proved that the immovable property was raised and used for Illicit trafficking by the drug peddler.
It said that in a separate FIR of Police Station Pulwama, the Police attached a vehicle (JK02AW 4505) belonging to a drug peddler Muhammad Yousuf Bhat of Gusoo Pulwama.
The statement said that the vehicle was linked to case FIR Nos 79/2022 under Section 8/15 of the NDPS Act and 185/2022 under Sections 8/15 and 29 of Police Station Pulwama.
It said that the investigation proved that the movable property was raised from illicit trafficking by the drug smuggler.
The statement said that by targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers and smugglers involved in the organised illegal narco trade, the Police had dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities.
It said that depriving these criminals of the proceeds derived from drug trafficking was an essential step in curbing their influence and crippling the drug trade in Kashmir.