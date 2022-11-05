Police book 5 drug peddlers in Kulgam

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Kulgam have booked 5 chronic and notorious drug peddlers under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Kulgam.

The five drug peddlers have been booked under preventive detention after obtaining sanctions from the competent authorities. The booked drug peddlers include Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh son of Asadullah Sheikh resident of Ahmadabad DH Pora, Tariq Ahmad Lone on of Mohd Ramzan Lone resident of Tungdunoo Yaripora, Sajad Ahmad Baghat son of Ghulam Hassan Baghat resident of Kokergund Yaripora, Barkatullah Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir resident of Bachroo Kulgam and Aijaz Ahmad Ganie son of Late Ghulam Ahmad Ganie resident of Gadihama, Kulgam.