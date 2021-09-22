Police busts gang selling stolen vehicles in Anantnag

Accordingly a case vide FIR No. 411/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated. “Subsequently, a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Anantnag was constituted to investigate the matter,” the spokesman said.

He added that during the course of investigation, after strenuous efforts 18 vehicles including three two wheelers suspected to have been stolen were recovered. During investigations it was established that 10 were stolen vehicles and FIRs in this connection are registered in various police stations of the country. Investigations are continuing about remaining vehicles which prima facia appear to have been stolen, the spokesman said.

During the investigation, as of now, five accused persons, found involved in thefts and possession of stolen vehicles, have been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is going on and efforts are on to recover all the other stolen vehicles mainly plying in Anantnag, he added.

General public is requested not to buy any suspicious non-J&K registered vehicle from any unauthorized dealers/persons. People are requested to buy vehicles only after proper verification from the police and concerned RTOs, the spokesman said.