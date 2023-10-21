Police Commemoration Day observed at DPL Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The sacrifices of the Police in the line of duty was marked with solemnity on the Police Commemoration Day-2023 held at District Police Lines Ganderbal.

SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar took the salute and read out the names of martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the sake of the nation and paid a rich tribute to all police martyrs of the country by observing two minutes of silence.

The Commemoration Day Parade was held at DPL Ganderbal in which contingents of District Police Ganderbal, JKAP 14th Bn, Special Police Officers, Home Guard and Police band participated.

Further, SSP Ganderbal stated that the whole country is observing the Police Commemoration Day and “we salute the courage, valour and sacrifices of our brave martyrs who laid down their lives for unity and integrity of the nation, protecting the life and property of the people”.

He also added that the Police is organising various cultural and sports events across the Valley in the memory of brave police warriors. The function was followed by a wreath laying ceremony and floral tributes to martyrs.

DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Vice Chairperson Ganderbal Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, Addl SP Ganderbal Malik Aijaz, 2IC 115 Bn CRPF Shamas-ud-Din Sheikh, DySP Hqr’s Ganderbal Hassan, DySp PC Ganderbal Aftab Bukhari, DySP DAR Ganderbal Nazir Ahmad, PRI’s, guests, all SHOs and DOs Ganderbal and the members of martyr families took part.

On the occasion, SSP Ganderbal distributed gifts among NOK’s of police martyrs. Later an interactive session was held in which SSP Ganderbal listened patiently to the genuine grievances of families of police martyrs and assured them that their issues and problems pertaining to Police department will be followed for proper redressal and issues pertaining to Civil Administration will be taken up with Civil Administration for timely redressal.