Police Community Partnership Group meeting held in Kulgam

Kulgam: In order to bridge the gap between police and public, Police in Kulgam facilitated a PCPG meeting at Police Station Qazigund.

The meeting was facilitated on the directions of SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal and was chaired by SHO Police Station Qazigund besides, other officers and officials of PS Qazigund were also present.

The meeting was attended by Numberdars, Chowkidars and respectable members of the area.

The participants raised various issues of public importance in the meet for their immediate redressal.

Referring to the grievances, the chairing officer assured them that their genuine grievances will be resolved on priority and every possible help will be provided and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with concerned departments for early redressal.