Police Community Partnership Group meeting held in Kulgam

Kulgam: In order to bridge the gap between police and public, Police in Kulgam facilitated a PCPG meeting at Police Station Qazigund.
The meeting was facilitated on the directions of SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal and was chaired by SHO Police Station Qazigund besides, other officers and officials of PS Qazigund were also present.
The meeting was attended by Numberdars, Chowkidars and respectable members of the area.
The participants raised various issues of public importance in the meet for their immediate redressal.
Referring to the grievances, the chairing officer assured them that their genuine grievances will be resolved on priority and every possible help will be provided and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with concerned departments for early redressal.
Speaking on the occasion, the chairing officer said that such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and seek public support for better policing in the area and this process will be continued in future as well.
He also thanked the participants for taking out time for the meeting and providing valuable suggestions for better police public bounding.
The participants were stressed to co-operate with Police in maintaining law and order in the area and in identifying anti national and anti-social elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment.
The participants appreciated the role of police for conducting such interaction meetings and assured their full support & cooperation in curbing the menace of social evils of the society…