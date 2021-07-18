Police conducts searches in Rajouri village

Rajouri: Extensive searches were conducted by Police in BalJarallan village of Rajouri after locals claimed to have seen three suspects in the area.

Officials said that on Saturday evening, locals from BalJarallan village of Rajouri claimed to have seen three suspects near a forest after which they informed Police.

Officials said that Police rushed to the spot and BalJarallan area was put to thorough frisking.

"Extensive searches were conducted in the area that started late Saturday evening and continued till Sunday morning," officials said.