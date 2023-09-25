Police crack hit-and-run case in Kulgam, arrest accused

Kulgam: Police in Kulgam solved a hit and run case by arresting the accused person involved in the commission of crime.
On 22 September, a truck hit a Maruti Eeco car bearing registration No. JK06B-0901 near walnut factory in the Qazigund area of Kulgam and fled from the spot. In this accident, the driver of Maruti Eeco vehicle and 6 passengers got critically injured who were immediately shifted to Emergency Hospital Qazigund for treatment from where they were referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment. However, among the injured four persons succumbed to their injuries.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 206/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, the investigation team led by SHO Police Station Qazigund under the close supervision of SSP Kulgam relentlessly made all efforts and collected evidence from CCTV, Toll Plazas, Telecom and other useful applications and services to identify the accused.
After strenuous efforts, the accused driver identified as Aarif Ahmad Ellahi resident of Nowgam Verinag, Anantnag involved in the commission of crime was arrested. The police team also recovered the involved vehicle bearing registration number JK22-7103. Further investigation in the case is going on.
Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking the case within the shortest possible time.