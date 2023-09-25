Police crack hit-and-run case in Kulgam, arrest accused

Kulgam: Police in Kulgam solved a hit and run case by arresting the accused person involved in the commission of crime.

On 22 September, a truck hit a Maruti Eeco car bearing registration No. JK06B-0901 near walnut factory in the Qazigund area of Kulgam and fled from the spot. In this accident, the driver of Maruti Eeco vehicle and 6 passengers got critically injured who were immediately shifted to Emergency Hospital Qazigund for treatment from where they were referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment. However, among the injured four persons succumbed to their injuries.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 206/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation was initiated.