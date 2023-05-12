Police destroy poppy cultivation in Awantipora

Awantipora: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police in Awantipora have destroyed poppy cultivation spread over vast areas of land at Awantipora and Khrew areas.
The police parties of PS Awantipora and PS Khrew led by concerned SHOs destroyed huge quantities of poppy cultivation spread over nearly 11 kanals of land at Lalgam, Peernad, Charligund, Kadlabal, and Androosa areas of Awantipora.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations against the illegal poppy cultivators and further investigations have been initiated.
Police have once again advised all those who have cultivated poppy or any other narcotic substances anywhere in Police District Awantipora to destroy the same on their own, failing which they shall face strict action under law.
“General Public is requested to extend cooperation to the Police and come forward with any information regarding any kind of anti-social activity in their neighbourhood,” police said.