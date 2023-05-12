Police destroy poppy cultivation in Awantipora

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations against the illegal poppy cultivators and further investigations have been initiated.

Police have once again advised all those who have cultivated poppy or any other narcotic substances anywhere in Police District Awantipora to destroy the same on their own, failing which they shall face strict action under law.

“General Public is requested to extend cooperation to the Police and come forward with any information regarding any kind of anti-social activity in their neighbourhood,” police said.