Police destroy poppy cultivation in Budgam

Budgam: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Budgam have destroyed poppy cultivation spread over a vast area of land at Russu village of district Budgam.

A police party of Police Station Beerwah alongwith respectable citizens of the area headed by SHO PS Beerwah destroyed huge wild cannabis spread over nearly 5 Kanals of land at Russu village of district Budgam.

Police have once again advised all those who have cultivated poppy or any other narcotic substances anywhere in Budgam, to destroy the same on their own, failing which they shall face strict action under law.