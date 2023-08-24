Police distribute school kits among needy students in Tral

Srinagar: As a part of Civic Action Programme, Police in Awantipora have distributed school kits, shoes among the needy students at Govt Upper Primary School Lanzgund Tral, Govt. Boys Primary School Branpathri Tral, Govt. Upper Primary School Nagabal Tral and it distributed sports kits at District Police Lines Awantipora.

On the occasion, SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmed Zargar while interacting with the students assured them of all possible support and advised the students to concentrate in their studies and also take part in extracurricular activities.

He also stated that students should make optimum use of time and channelize their energy in the right direction. He also urged the students to remain away from the drug menace and concentrate on your studies.