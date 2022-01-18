Police donate motorised treadmill

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar under the aegis of Civic Action Programme 2021-22 donated a motorised treadmill to an NGO “White Globe”, a press note said.
SP City South Srinagar Lakshay Sharma-IPS presented the motorised treadmill to Cerebral Palsy patients for assessment and training centre of specially-abled persons through NGO “White Globe”.
On the occasion, officials of NGO “White Globe”, Cerebral Palsy patients and their attendants have expressed their happiness and gratitude on the friendly gesture showed by the Police.