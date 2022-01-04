Police establish helpline numbers for emergency across Kashmir in view of inclement weather

Srinagar: Police across Kashmir Zone established helpline numbers to facilitate the general public seeking help during any emergency arising due to inclement weather, rain and snowfall.

On the directions of IGP Kashmir, helpline numbers have been established at district levels of Kashmir valley as well as in the Police Control Room Kashmir. People are requested to contact their respective district/police station helplines set up by Kashmir Police, in case of any emergency or exigency, a police spokesman in a statement said..

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS has directed all the District Police Chiefs to keep these helpline numbers functional round the clock and render all the required assistance/help to the needy.

Following are the help-line numbers:-