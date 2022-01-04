Police establish helpline numbers for emergency across Kashmir in view of inclement weather

Srinagar: Police across Kashmir Zone established helpline numbers to facilitate the general public seeking help during any emergency arising due to inclement weather, rain and snowfall.
On the directions of IGP Kashmir, helpline numbers have been established at district levels of Kashmir valley as well as in the Police Control Room Kashmir. People are requested to contact their respective district/police station helplines set up by Kashmir Police, in case of any emergency or exigency, a police spokesman in a statement said..
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS has directed all the District Police Chiefs to keep these helpline numbers functional round the clock and render all the required assistance/help to the needy.
Following are the help-line numbers:-
Anantnag: SHO PS Anantnag 9596777621, SHO PS Bijbehara 9596777622, SHO PS Pahalgam 9596777625, SHO PS Aishmuqam 9596777624, SHO PS Achabal 9596777626, SHO PS Dooru 9596777627, SHO PS Kokernag 9596777628, SHO PS Srigufwara 9596777629, SHO PS Larnoo 9596777634, SHO PS Uttersoo 9596777635, PCR Anantnag 9596777669, 01932225870.
Kulgam: DySP Hrqs Kulgam 7051510654, SDPO Qazigund 7051510655, SDPO DH Pora 7051510676, SHO PS Qazigund 7051510665, SHO PS Kulgam 7051510661, SHO PS Devsar 7051510664, SHO PS Manzgam 7051510671, SHO PS Kund 7051510670, SHO PS D H Pora 7051510663, SHO PS Yaripora 7051510662, SHO PS Behibagh 7051510669, SHO PS Qaimoh 7051510667, PCR Kulgam 01931260486, 7889786112, 9469950887.
Shopian: PCR Shopian 9596768831, 9596768856, DySP Imamsahib 9596768825, SDPO Zainapora 7889377005, SHO PS Shopian 9596768826, SHO PS Keller 9596768828, SHO PS Hirpora 9596768829, SHO PS Imamsahib 9596768853, SHO PS Zainapora 9596768827, I/C PP Wachi 9596768830, I/C PP Keegam 9596768852.
Pulwama: SSP Pulwama: 9541915012, ASP Pulwama 9541915013, DySP Hqrs Pulwama 9541915014, DySP DAR DPL 9541915015, DySP OPS Kakapora 9541915016, SDPO Litter 9541915017, DySP OPS Pulwama 9541915018, SHO PS Pulwama 9541915054, SHO PS Rajpora 9541915019, SHO PS Litter 9541915020, SHO PS Kakapora 9541915021, I/C PP Lassipora 9541915022 PCR Pulwama 01933-241986, 01933-241280, 01933-242130, 9419036996, 9541915035.
Awantipora: PCR Awantipora 01933.247369, 7051404001 & SDPO Awt. 9596955000, SDPO Pampore 7006685915, SDPO Tral. 9596410241, SHO PS Awantipora 7006305388, SHO PS Pampore 9906805388, SHO PS Tral 9797279660, SHO PS Khrew 979341973.
Srinagar: Police Control Room Srinagar 0194-2477568, 0194- 2477567.
Ganderbal: DySP Hqrs Ganderbal 9419063660, SDPO Kangan 9419013484, SHO PS Sonamarg 9419001413, SHO PS Gund 9622431700, SHO PS Kangan 9419088801, SHO PS Lar 9419006700, SHO PS Safapora 9419042458, SHO PS Ganderbal 9419007372, PCR Ganderbal: 9906668731, 9419371774, 0194-2416478, 0194-2416564
Budgam: SHO PS Budgam 7006411196, SHO PS Khanshab 7006572050, SHO PS Chadoora 7006220441, SHO PS Khag 9596264503, SHO PS Magam 8825086785 SHO PS Beerwah 70066252476, SHO PS Charar-e-Sharief 9906449794, I/C PP Humhama 6005599737, I/C PP Soibugh 9906602287, I/C PP Narbal 7006333375, I/C PP Waterhail 9596235000, I/C PP Pakerpora 9797985415, I/C PP Hardpanzoo 7006291238, PCR Budgam 01951255207, 01951255042, 8082567612.
Baramulla: SSP Baramulla 9596767701, Addl. SP Baramulla 9596767702, DySP Hqrs Baramulla 9596767703, DySP DAR DPL Baramulla 9596767704, SDPO Tangmarg 9596767705, SDPO Pattan 9596767706, SDPO Uri 9596767707, SDPO Kreeri 9596767721, SHO PS PS Baramulla 9596767710, SHO PS PS Sheeri 9596767711, SHO PS PS Chandoosa 9596767712, SHO PS PS Tangmarg 9596767713, SHO PS PS Kunzer 9596767714, SHO PS PS Gulmarg 9596767715, SHO PS PS Pattan 9596767716, SHO PS PS Uri 9596767718, SHO PS PS Boniyar 9596767719, SHO PS PS Bijhama 9596767720, SHO PS PS Kreeri 9596767750.
Handwara: PCR Handwara 9906767076, 01955262295, SDPO Handwara 7006904221, DySP DAR Handwara 94194333001, SHO PS Handwara 7889351388, SHO PS Vilgam 7006474356, SHO PS Qalamabad 7006321098, SHO PS Kralgund 7006438909, I/C PP Zachaldar 7051404213.
Sopore: SSP Sopore 9596773001, PCR Sopore 9596773024, 9596773025, DySP DAR 9596773003, SDPO Sopore 9596773004, SDPO Rafiabad 9596773005, SHO PS Sopore 959 6773010, SHO PS Tarzoo 9596773011, SHO PS Bomai 95967773012, SHO PS Panzla 9596773013, SHO PS Dangiwacha 9596773014.
Bandipora: ASP Bandipora, 9596767453, PCR Bandipora 01957-225278, 9596767430, DySP Hqrs Bandipora 9596767440, SDPO Sumbal 9596767427, SDPO Gurez 6006750966, DySP Hajin 9596767449, SHO PS Bandipora 9596767411, SHO PS Aragam 9596767421, SHO PS Pethkote 9596767415, SHO PS Sumbal 9596767427, SHO PS Hajin 9596767431, SHO PS Gurez 6005604818.
Kupwara: DySP Hqrs Kupwara 7051404910, SHO PS Kupwara 7051404914, SHO PS Trehgam 7051404916, SHO PS Kralpora 7051404918, SHO PS Lalpora 7051404920, SHO PS Sogam 7051404922, SHO PS Karnah 7051404924, I/C PP Bazar 7051404926, I/C PP Drugmulla 7051404927, I/C PP Hatmullah 7051504928, I/C PP Kalarooch 7051404929, I/C PP Awoora 7051404930, I/C PP Khurhama 7051404931, PCR Kupwara 0195-5252451, 7051404938.
Police Control Room Kashmir: 0194-2506506, 0194-2506507, 1800-180-7193 (Toll Free).