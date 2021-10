Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police has established distress helpline for minorities living in Kashmir.

“Kashmir Police established Minority distress #helpline at PCR Kashmir. In case of #emergency, one may call for #assistance on 0194-2440283: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The helpline has been established in wake recent civilian killings of four minority during the last week.