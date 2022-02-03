Police evacuate patient to hospital amid snowfall in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Police in Ganderbal saved a precious life by shifting a critically-ill patient to Public Health Centre Lar on Wednesday night.

An official said that Police Station Lar received a distress call from upper reaches of Lar Waliwar that a critically-ill patient Shahnawaz Ahmad Khan of Waliwar needed immediate medical attention as no vehicle was able to ply on the road due to slippery condition amid heavy snowfall in the area.