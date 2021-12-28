Police facilitate interaction meeting in Shopian

Srinagar: Police in Shopian facilitated a police-public interaction meeting at SDPO office Imamsahab.
According to a press note, the meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other Covid protocols.
The meeting was chaired by ASP Shopian Ifroz Ahmad-JKPS, besides DySP Imamsahab, SHO PS Imamsahab and other officers were also present. The meeting was attended by citizens of Kanigam, Imamsahib, D K Pora, Check Sadiq Khan, Barbug, Kanso, Ladi, Killora and other adjoining areas.
During the interaction meeting, participants raised various issues of public importance. The chairing officer assured them that their genuine grievances will be resolved on priority and every possible help will be provided to the people of the area and issues related to civil administration will be taken up with concerned departments for their early redressal.
The officer sought cooperation from the participants in maintaining peace and stability in these areas, besides eradicating various social evils especially drug menace, gambling and other social crimes.
The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating such community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely, the press note added.