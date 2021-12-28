Police facilitate interaction meeting in Shopian

Srinagar: Police in Shopian facilitated a police-public interaction meeting at SDPO office Imamsahab.

According to a press note, the meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other Covid protocols.

The meeting was chaired by ASP Shopian Ifroz Ahmad-JKPS, besides DySP Imamsahab, SHO PS Imamsahab and other officers were also present. The meeting was attended by citizens of Kanigam, Imamsahib, D K Pora, Check Sadiq Khan, Barbug, Kanso, Ladi, Killora and other adjoining areas.