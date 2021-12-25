Police facilitate interaction meetings

Srinagar: As a part of public outreach programme and to strengthen Police-public relationship, Police facilitated series of Police-public interaction meetings in Baramulla and Ganderbal, a police spokesman said. In a statement he added that these meetings were held while following social distancing norms and other Covid protocols.
Police in Baramulla facilitated Police-public interaction meeting at Police Post Palhalan. The meeting was chaired by SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat-IPS, besides SDPO Pattan, SHO Pattan, DO PP Palhalan and other officers were also present. People including prominent citizens, PRIs, Auqaf committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars, traders federations and various market associations attended the public meeting.