Police facilitate meeting in Sopore

Srinagar: To express solidarity and perceive the well-being of the families of the Police Martyrs, Police in Sopore facilitated an interaction meeting with next of kin (NOKs) of Martyrs at DPL Sopore, a press note said .

The meeting was chaired by DySP Rohit Gupta-JKPS, besides other officers of Police were also present on the occasion. The meeting was attended by large number of NOKs of Police martyrs of Police District Sopore.

The meeting was organised to take stock of the welfare of the families of Police Martyrs who laid their precious lives in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

The chairing officer while addressing the NOKs of martyrs’ assured them that their grievances will be redressed on priority.