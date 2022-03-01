Police facilitate PCPG meeting at Awantipora

Srinagar: In order to bridge the gap between general public and police for better coordination, Police in Awantipora facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at Police Post Aripal, a press note said.
The meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other protocols. The meeting was held on the directions of SSP Awantipora Mohd Yousuf- JKPS and was chaired by SDPO Tral along with SHO PS Tral. The meeting was attended by general public residing in far flung areas of Aripal.
During the meeting, participants raised various issues pertaining to Police and other civil departments. The chairing officer redressed some of the issues pertaining to police on spot and assured them that issues and grievances pertaining to other departments will be taken up with concerned authorities for quick redressal.
The chairing officer requested the participants to highlight the drug menace and its ill effects among youth which will help the youth with regard to understanding the ill effects of drugs. The participants were also requested to follow CAB and educate others as well.