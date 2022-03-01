Police facilitate PCPG meeting at Awantipora

Srinagar: In order to bridge the gap between general public and police for better coordination, Police in Awantipora facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at Police Post Aripal, a press note said.

The meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other protocols. The meeting was held on the directions of SSP Awantipora Mohd Yousuf- JKPS and was chaired by SDPO Tral along with SHO PS Tral. The meeting was attended by general public residing in far flung areas of Aripal.