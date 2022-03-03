Police facilitate PCPG meetings

Srinagar: As a part of public outreach programme, police facilitated series of Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meetings in Ganderbal and Pulwama.
The meetings were held while following social distancing norms and other protocols, a press release said.
In Ganderbal, the meeting was held at Police Station Lar and was chaired by DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Ghulam Hassan-JKPS. SHO PS Lar was also present on the occasion.
The meeting was attended by Numberdars, Chowkidars and respectable citizens of Lar and its adjacent area.