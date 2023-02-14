Police facilitate PCPG meetings in Kulgam

Srinagar: To bridge the gap between police and public, Police in Kulgam facilitated Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meetings at Police Station Devsar and PP Mirbazar, a press release said.

The meetings were facilitated on the directions of SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal-IPS and was chaired by respective jurisdictional officers besides, other officers and officials of PS Devsar and PP Mirbazar were also present.

These meetings were attended by the prominent people of Devsar, Mirbazar and its adjacent areas.

During these meetings various issues of public importance were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairing officers said that such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support of people for better Policing.