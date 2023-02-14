Police facilitate PCPG meetings in Kulgam

Srinagar: To bridge the gap between police and public, Police in Kulgam facilitated Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meetings at Police Station Devsar and PP Mirbazar, a press release said.
The meetings were facilitated on the directions of SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal-IPS and was chaired by respective jurisdictional officers besides, other officers and officials of PS Devsar and PP Mirbazar were also present.
These meetings were attended by the prominent people of Devsar, Mirbazar and its adjacent areas.
During these meetings various issues of public importance were discussed.
Speaking on the occasion, the chairing officers said that such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support of people for better Policing.
The participants raised various issues of public importance in these meetings for their immediate redressal. Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, chairing officers assured that these issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities for immediate redressal and added that Police will provide its legal support as and when required for the betterment of the society.
The participants were stressed to co-operate with police in maintaining law and order, identifying anti-national and anti-social elements who try to disrupt the peaceful environment.
The participants appreciated the role of police for conducting such interaction meetings and assured their full support & cooperation in curbing the menace of social evils of the society.