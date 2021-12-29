Police foil PDP’s march to Raj Bhawan

Jammu: Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt by the youth activists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to march towards Raj Bhawan.
Its activists were protesting against, “Brazen sale of J&K resources to the corporate houses.”
The PDP youth activists assembled at the PDP’s party headquarters at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu and marched towards the Raj Bhawan to protest the recent move by the administration to “allot a huge chunk of land to the real estate companies from outside J&K.”
Police stopped the PDP activists from marching towards the main road.
Raising slogans against the J&K administration, the youth activists alleged that the Centre in the garb of bringing investment was selling resources of J&K to the corporate houses “financing the ruling party at the Centre”.
They said that on one hand, BJP government assured to secure the culture, jobs, and identity of the people of Ladakh, on the other hand, J&K was being “thrown open for the non-locals endangering its unique culture and ethnical identity”.
The protesting PDP activists said, “Today the biggest problem of J&K is unemployment, which has shot to 18 percent, the highest in the country.”
They also accused the BJP government of being bereft of any vision for J&K.
“Those in New Delhi are using Jammu as a laboratory. BJP’s vision is only to divide and rule, how to make people fight each other and how to sell our resources to the outsiders,” they said.