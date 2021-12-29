Police foil PDP’s march to Raj Bhawan

Jammu: Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt by the youth activists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to march towards Raj Bhawan.

Its activists were protesting against, “Brazen sale of J&K resources to the corporate houses.”

The PDP youth activists assembled at the PDP’s party headquarters at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu and marched towards the Raj Bhawan to protest the recent move by the administration to “allot a huge chunk of land to the real estate companies from outside J&K.”