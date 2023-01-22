Police foil suicide attempt by woman in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Baramulla police foiled an attempt of suicide by a woman in Delina area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.
A police official said that a woman originally hailing from West Bengal and married at Delina Baramulla ascended a hill-lock in an attempt to commit suicide. However the local police from Delina police post reached at the spot and engaged the woman for a fruitful talk.
The woman was later pulled with a rope. A team of cops held a few counseling sessions with the woman and later handed her over to the family.
“It seems the woman was disturbed for some time as she was not in touch with her family at West Bengal. We have advised her husband to ensure that she remains in touch with the parents so that she is relieved of stress,” said a police official.