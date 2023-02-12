Police hand over wheelchairs to specially-abled persons in Awantipora

Awantipora: Police under the aegis of Civic Action Programme (CAP) handed over wheelchairs among specially-abled persons at District Police Lines Awantipora.
SSP Awantipora Mohd Yousif distributed 24 wheelchairs among specially-abled persons hailing from different parts of the police district.
DySP DAR DPL Awantipora, SDPO Awantipora and other Police officers were also present on the occasion.
SSP Awantipora while interacting with the beneficiaries who are mostly from weaker sections of society assured them that all possible support shall be provided from Police department in order to make their lives easy and comfortable.
He said that the persons with physical challenges need to be taken care-off by society. He further stated that the Police department will always play its role in this regard.
He advised the Police officers and jawans to show empathy and kindness towards such segments of the society and come forward with helping hands to make them feel part and parcel of the society.
SSP Awantipora also said that some sports events are being organised by JK Police in Police district Awantipora to channelize the strength of youth towards sports and strengthen the bonds of police among the general public.