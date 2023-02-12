Police hand over wheelchairs to specially-abled persons in Awantipora

Awantipora: Police under the aegis of Civic Action Programme (CAP) handed over wheelchairs among specially-abled persons at District Police Lines Awantipora.

SSP Awantipora Mohd Yousif distributed 24 wheelchairs among specially-abled persons hailing from different parts of the police district.

DySP DAR DPL Awantipora, SDPO Awantipora and other Police officers were also present on the occasion.

SSP Awantipora while interacting with the beneficiaries who are mostly from weaker sections of society assured them that all possible support shall be provided from Police department in order to make their lives easy and comfortable.