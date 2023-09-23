Police hold PCPG meeting in Budgam to expand public outreach

Budgam: In order to bridge the gap between police and public, police in Budgam have facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at High School Raiyar Ich Khansahib.

The meeting was chaired by SHO Police Station Khansahib and was attended by respectable persons and civil society members of village Raiyar, Kralpathri, Arizal and other areas.

During the meeting, participants raised various issues of public importance including transport, electricity, roads and drinking water supply issues. Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, the officer assured that the genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities for their immediate redressal besides issues related to Police will be resolved in the shortest possible time. While addressing the participants, the officer urged participants to strengthen the police-public relations and also cooperate in eradicating all types of crime from the society.

The participants in the meetings assured their full co-operation to Police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of police in facilitating community interaction meets.