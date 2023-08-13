Police honour fallen soldiers in Baramulla

Baramulla: In a ceremony held at the District Police Line (DPL) Baramulla on Sunday, the District Police Headquarters paid solemn homage to the fallen soldiers of the J&K Police.

The event drew together top Police officers and other officials to remember and honour the fallen soldiers.

Led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, North Kashmir Range (NKR), Vivek Gupta, the ceremony remembered the sacrifices made by Police officers and officials.

Joined by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Baramulla, Divya D, the dignitaries placed floral tributes at the Martyrs Memorial.