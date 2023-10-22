Police inaugurate exhibition programmes in Awantipora, Ganderbal

Srinagar, Oct 22: In continuation of Police Flag Day Week 2023, Police inaugurated the exhibition programmes in the loving memory of police martyrs in Awantipora and Ganderbal.

In Awantipora, exhibition highlighting the contribution of police martyrs was inaugurated at DPL Awantipora, attended by SP DAR Hilal Khaliq Bhat in which family members of martyrs and respectable people from different areas of Police District Awantipora participated and floral tributes were paid to the martyrs for their sacrifice in the line of duty.

During exhibition, a detailed power point presentation wherein detailed scenario of attaining martyrdom by the martyred police personnel was presented. Besides, the videos of martyred police personnel showing sacrifices paid by them during the line of duty for the Nation were presented. On the outset of the exhibition, the participants were introduced to the concept of "Savera Cell". The essence of the connect between Police and martyrs was emphasised and different welfare schemes were also discussed.

Similarly in Ganderbal, police organised exhibition programme at Townhall under the banner of Civic Action Programme. On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, the exhibition programme was organised to remember the bravehearts and highlighting their role, sacrifice for the sake of the nation and two minutes silence was observed in their remembrance. The stories of valour and courage of martyrs were presented in front of public through this exhibition. Students, PRI’s and officers from Civil Administration and Police participated in the programme.