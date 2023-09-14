Police install water purifiers at 3 Govt schools in Awantipora

Awantipora: As a part of Civic Action Programme, Police in Awantipora in order to improve clean water access to the students have installed 3 water purifiers at Govt Upper Primary School Wahabsahab Khrew, Govt Upper Primary School Zisbal Tral and Govt Upper Primary School Hajan Nar Tral.

SSP Awantipora while interacting with the students and school staff members, assured them of all possible support besides, advised the students to concentrate on their studies and also take part in extra-curricular activities. He also said that students should make optimum use of time and channelize their energy in the right direction. He also urged the students to remain away from the drug menace and other evil activities.