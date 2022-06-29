Police issue bounty for absconder

Rajouri: Police on Wednesday announced a reward in the name of a person declared absconder in multiple terror cases.
The accused has been identified as Talib Hussain Shah, son of Haider Shah of Draj and Budhal Rajnagar.
He was affiliated with a Jammu-based digital news portal.
Police said Shah was the area commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba and operating in the Pir Panjal region for the past two to three years.
In the reward announcement, the Police issued photographs and details of the accused informing that he was absconding and whosoever would share details of his whereabouts would be suitably rewarded.
Police said that it earlier arrested two of Shah’s associates and recovered material like IEDs and fuses from them.