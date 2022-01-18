Police issue public advisory for attending Republic Day function

It has urged the public not to carry Cell Phone Cameras, Arms/ammunition, sharp edged weapons, hand bags, polythene bags, transistor, Toys, Tools, stop watch, any kind of powder, inflammable material like cigarettes, match boxes, lighter, cameras and the like objectionable Items.

The Department has further appealed to the people to extend full cooperation to the frisking/checking teams deployed at different gates, which is in fact meant for the safety of the people and peaceful culmination of the Republic Day function.