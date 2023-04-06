Police launch poppy destruction drive in Ganderbal

The drive was carried out by the Police Party of Police Station Lar led by SHO Lar Ruksana (Dy.SP Probationary), along with the team of the Revenue and Excise Department.

The general public of these areas have widely appreciated the action taken by the Police and assured their full cooperation in the future as well to eradicate the drug menace from society.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding the cultivation of contrabands in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling and cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt as per law,” police said.