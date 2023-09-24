Police nab 5 LeT hybrid terrorists in Kulgam

Kulgam: Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a terrorist module by arresting five LeT hybrid terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The police said that in a major success in curbing terrorist activities Kulgam police alongwith 1RR, 9RR, 18 Bn CRPF, 46 BN CRPF busted two modules and arrested five hybrid terrorists along with arms and ammunition including 2 pistols, 3 hand grenades, 1 UBGL, pistol magazine 2,pistol rounds 12, AK 47 rounds 21.

In this regard a case with FIR No. 62/2023 at Police Station Qaimoh and a case with FIR No. 167/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered and further investigation has been initiated in both cases, reads a statement.

The arrested persons have been identified as Aadil Hussain Wani resident of Poniwah, Suhail Ahmad Dar resident of Bugam, Aitmad Ahmad Laway resident of Brazilian Jageer, Mehraj Ahmad Lone resident of Hawoora and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar resident of Ghat Redwani Payeen.