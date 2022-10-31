Police observe Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Vigilance awareness week

Jammu: Celebrating the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and to mark the vigilance awareness week, pledge ceremonies were held across Jammu and Kashmir.
At Police Headquarters Jammu, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, Danesh Rana administered the pledges to the officers and personnel of Police Headquarters, Armed Police Headquarters and Police Telecommunication.
IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, Shri B S Tuti, DPT J&K Shridhar Patil, AIG (personnel) PHQ, Ramesh Angral, AIG (P&T) PHQ, Gurinderpal Singh, AIG (CIV) PHQ, Rajesh Kumar Bali, SSP Kulbir Singh, Randhir Singh, SSP Manjeet Kour, other senior officers and staff of PHQ, APHQ, and DPT attended the pledge ceremony.
On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas the officers and personnel took the pledge to dedicate themselves to preserve the Unity, Integrity and Security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among fellow countrymen.
The officers and personnel also took pledge to mark the vigilance awareness week in order to promote ethical business practices and foster a culture of honesty and integrity and not to offer or accept bribes.
They pledged to adhere to relevant laws, rules and compliance mechanisms in the conduct of business, adopt a code of ethics for all employees, sensitize employees of law, regulations, etc. relevant to their work for honest discharge of their duties.