Police observe Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Vigilance awareness week

Jammu: Celebrating the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and to mark the vigilance awareness week, pledge ceremonies were held across Jammu and Kashmir.

At Police Headquarters Jammu, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, Danesh Rana administered the pledges to the officers and personnel of Police Headquarters, Armed Police Headquarters and Police Telecommunication.

IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, Shri B S Tuti, DPT J&K Shridhar Patil, AIG (personnel) PHQ, Ramesh Angral, AIG (P&T) PHQ, Gurinderpal Singh, AIG (CIV) PHQ, Rajesh Kumar Bali, SSP Kulbir Singh, Randhir Singh, SSP Manjeet Kour, other senior officers and staff of PHQ, APHQ, and DPT attended the pledge ceremony.