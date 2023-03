Srinagar: Continuing its public outreach programme, police in Baramulla observed Thana Diwas.

The Thana Diwas events were held at PS Uri, PS Boniyar, PS Sheeri, PS Kunzer, PS Kreeri and PS Tangmarg. These Than Diwas meetings were chaired by respective jurisdictional police officers and were attended by the respectable citizens of surrounding areas of Uri, Boniyar, Sheeri, Kunzer, Kreeri and Tangmarg including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars and Traders Federation.