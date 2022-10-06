Police observe Thana Diwas in Kulgam, Handwara

The Participants were also stressed to co-operate with Police in identifying anti-national and anti-social elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment in the district. The participants appreciated the role of Police for conducting such interactive meetings which further boost Community Policing and Public confidence.

Meanwhile as a part of Public outreach programme, police in Handwara organised ‘Thana Diwas’ at Police Station Kralgund and was chaired by DySP PC Kralgund Shri Adil Hussain-JKPS accompanied by SHO PS Kralgund.

The Thana Diwas programme was attended by President Traders Federation Kralgund, respectable citizens, civil societies of Kralgund area, including Numberdars, Chowkidars, Traders, Transporters and PRIs. In the public outreach Programme, various grievances projected by the general public were resolved on the spot as the chairing officer gave patient hearing to the participants and also assured that issues pertaining to other departments will be taken up accordingly with the concerned authorities.

It was also reiterated by the supervisory officer that the aim of the ‘Thana Diwas’ is to ensure timely and efficient services to the aggrieved persons in a transparent manner.

The participants were urged to make efforts to reduce social evils and create a safe and crime free environment in their respective areas.

