Police observes Thana Diwas in Kulgam

During the meetings, participants highlighted various issues of public importance.

They were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.

While speaking on the occasion, it was reiterated that policing at grassroot level in the district would be revamped to enhance proficiencies of the cops and to develop confidence among the people.

Chairing officers while speaking on the occasion, said that Thana Diwas is an initiative started by the Government of J&K to bridge the gap between Police and Public and also to hear and redress the grievances of common masses and further added that community policing is mandatory to boost public confidence which would help in fighting against crime and social evils. Referring to the criminal activities in these areas, it was stressed upon the officers to brace up with a missionary spirit to fight against drug abuse and eradicate other social evils from the society and to take a pledge to serve the society with missionary spirit and maintain the dignity of force.