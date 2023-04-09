Police offer educational kits to students of Dar-ul-Uloom in Tangmarg

During the interaction, SSP stressed upon the students to take their studies seriously for better and successful future. He also impressed that everyone should take part in sports activities as it helps to boost self-confidence, concentration, physical as well as mental health. He also stated that students should make optimum use of time and channelise their energy in the right direction.

Moreover, SSP Baramulla distributed 70 educational kits among the female students of Darul-Uloom Rabia Basria under the aegis of the “Civic Action Programme”. Later, President and executive body members of Darul-Uloom Rabia Basria especially the female students applauded the role of Police for boosting their morale.