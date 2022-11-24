Police offer reward on information about terrorist behind KP’s killing

Srinagar: The Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday announced a reward to a person who gives information about the terrorist involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in October.

Quoting ADGP Kashmir, The Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet,” During investigation of case FIR No 211/2022 of PS Shopian pertaining to killing of Kashmiri Pandit Shri Puran Krishan Bhat of Chowdharygund by terrorists on 15th October, one Mohd Latief Lone S/O Nisar Ah of Check Kachidoora was found to be involved in this heinous terrorist crime,”.

“The said killer is missing from his home since 12/11/2022. Any person giving any information about accused Mohd Latief Lone will be suitably rewarded by Police”.