Police officer suspended after video of him demanding bribe goes viral

Ramban: A Police officer was suspended by the district Police chief after a several months old video resurfaced on social media in which a Sub Inspector was purportedly demanding bribes from some persons at Police Station Ramban.

However, Police in Ramban has sought to clarify that the video that surfaced on social media sites was “fake” and made viral again with “malicious intentions” to malign the image of Police in Ramban.

Police said that the video was recorded months back by a person identified as Dilbagh Singh, son of Ranjeet Singh, when a relative of Ranjeet Singh was involved in FIR No 174/2020 under sections 462/323/504/506.

It said that the person wanted to lodge a counter FIR on “false allegations” and “fake evidence” against the complainants of the case.

Police said that taking cognizance, the Sub Inspector shown in the video that surfaced on social media sites was suspended and a departmental inquiry was initiated against the “delinquent officer”.