Police organise band show, cultural programme on Police Flag Day 2022

Srinagar: District Police Srinagar about the commemoration of Police Flag Day 2022 organised a Police band show and cultural programme at the District Police Lines, Srinagar.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the main attractions of the event were the performance by Rabab player Abdul Rashid Shah, Santoor player Naseer Ahmad and the orchestra team of DPL Srinagar. The artists enthralled the audience with their performances.

On the occasion, SP Headquarters Srinagar, DySP (DAR) DPL Srinagar, and other officers of District Police Srinagar were present, and distributed the mementos among the participants.