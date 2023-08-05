Police organise drug awareness programme in Budgam

Budgam: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police in Budgam have organised an anti-drug awareness programme at Higher Secondary School Chadoora.

The programme was hosted by In-charge Drug de-addiction & Stress Management Centre DPL Budgam Insha Hassan and principal Higher Secondary School Chadoora Huma Mir and over 70 students and staff members of the school attended the programme.

On the occasion, Insha highlighted the role of school management in identification of substance abusers and their role in remedial measures thereof. Thrust was also given to the psychological and social aspects of addiction.

Detailed deliberations on various aspects of drug addiction and preventive measures especially in youth were also discussed. On the occasion, all participants pledged to never indulge in any kind of substance abuse.

The principal of the school highlighted the role of parents and said that parents have a greater responsibility in the social development of a child as they act as the first teachers and guides of their wards.